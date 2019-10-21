SUSPENSION OF NEW TARIFF BY BANKS AND TELECOM OPERATORS

The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, FIIM is unaware of this development (charging of customers N4 for USSD as announced by MTN ) and has hereby directed the sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) ensures the operator suspends such plans until the Honourable Minister is fully and properly briefed.

MTN had earlier today sent out this messages to all its customers

” Yello, as requested by your bank, from Oct 21, we will start charging you directly for USSD access to banking services. Please contact your bank for more info.

Yello, Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you.”

Nigerians are worried by the development and many are bearing their minds…

“MTN is trying to recoup the billions of naira fine it paid to the Federal Government.

“MTN in itself is a fraud. They charge for services you did not subscribe this is another of their fraudulent way to exploit the public.