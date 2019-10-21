Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Davido Welcomes Baby Boy With Chioma

Younews Ng October 21, 2019 Business, Celebrity, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 47 Views

Davido is currently the happiest dude as he welcomes his 3rd child and first son (Lil OBO) with Chioma Avril Rowland in a London hospital on Sunday.

He has named him David Adedeji Ifeanyi Adeleke Jr.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

mtn

SUSPENSION OF NEW TARIFF BY BANKS AND TELECOM OPERATORS

The office of the Honourable Minister of Communications Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami FNCS, FBCS, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.