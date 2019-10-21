EFCC tells Court : Saraki stole over N12b raw cash’, his 2 houses in Lagos forfeited

Twice he was said to have stole raw cash from government covers and bought two properties with the proceeds .

While serving as governor of Kwara State, he withdrew over N12 billion cash from the account of the Kwara, that is why the Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, today, Monday October 21, 2019 ordered the temporary forfeiture of the two properties located in Ikoyi area of Lagos State and belonging to the immediate past Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, to the Federal Government.

We learnt he smartly paid the billions ofnaira into his accounts domiciled in Access and Zenith banks through one of his personal assistants, Abdul Adama, at different intervals.

The Ilorin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had in an ex parte application filed by the Commission’s Lawyer Nnaemeka Omewa approached the court, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos, alleging that they were acquired through proceeds of unlawful activities.

Part of the reliefs sought by the EFCC included “An order of this honourable Court forfeiting to the Federal Government of Nigeria landed property with appurtenances situate, lying and known as No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa Local Government Area of Lagos State found and recovered from the respondent which property is reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activity”.