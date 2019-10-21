Fire Razes Over 300 Shops In Benin, Man slumps, dies

No fewer than 300 shops and goods worth millions of naira were on Sunday razed by fire that engulfed the popular Santana Market on Benin-Sapele Road in Benin, Edo State.

Residents and owners of the shops could not salvage the situation due to the intensity of the fire.

You News learnt that a middle-aged man suddenly slumped when he discovered the devastating effect of the inferno which razed down his goods.

The man simply identified as Biggy, was said to have arrived at the market early in the morning of Sunday, for the day’s business when he saw that the entire market has been razed.

Eye witnesses said that the victim was immediately rushed by sympathisers to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention, but died on the way.

It was also gathered that one of the firefighters nearly lost his lives but was rescued by efforts of the people on ground.

The fire incident which was said to have started at about 11pm Saturday night, consumed about 80 per cent of both open and lock-up shops in the market.

Goods worth several millions of naira was lost to the midnight inferno.

It was gathered that the fire incident might have started from a spark from electrical connections.

A nearby resident who did not want to be named, said the he heard of the incident from the alarming cry of the security guards in the market.

He said: “Yesterday, around 11pm, I heard a distress call from the security men from the market that there was a fire caused by power surge. The fire then engulfed the stores.

“We contacted the state fire service but there was no response, it was a good Samaritan from NNPC that now contacted their office to rescue us.”

One of the traders who gave her name simply as Mrs. Edobor, said she lost bags of rice, gallons of groundnut oil and cartons of tin tomatoes in her two shops to the fire.

“I took loan of about N2.5 million to buy rice, groundnut oil and tomatoes for this Christmas season market.

“They called me and informed me that my shops were on fire. There is nothing I could bring out because the fire burnt my goods completely,” she said.

The Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha local government area, Eric Osayande, was on ground to assess the extent of damage by the fire on Sunday afternoon. He said, while addressing some of the victims, assured them that government would investigate the cause of the fire incident which he said is the first time since the history of the market with a view preventing a re-occurrence.

He promised that the Local Government Council will appeal to the State Government for assistance because the extent of damage is not what the Council alone can solve

A resident around the market, Monday Ogbeide, said the fire started at about 11:00pm on Saturday night.

He said, “We just saw the market burning and we did not know the cause of the fire. All efforts to put out the fire was not successful because of the intensity.

“When we got there, we called fire service but they did not respond.”

It was learnt that it took the effort of fire fighters from the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company to put out the fire.

All effort to reach the state fire service to find out why they did not respond to distress calls put across to them was not successful .