Police says Abducted boss rescued, keep mum on Ransom payment

ACP Rambo, serving in Niger State as Area Commander of Suleja, was abducted on Saturday.

Police spokesman Frank Mba, a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), who broke the news last night, said ASP Rabo was rescued unhurt..but did not say anything on if ransome was paid or not.

“The officer was successfully rescued this evening by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF. Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident. Investigation into the incident is ongoing,” Mba said.

statement by the command’s PPRO, DSP Yakubu Sabo, said on 19/10/2019 at about 1530hrs a team of Operation Safe Haven on Barde-Jos reported that a Nissan Murano with Reg. No. KRD 753 BT ash in colour with a Police I.D. Card bearing ACP I Musa Rambo, the incumbent Area Commander Suleja was found.

The vehicle was found abandoned around Kanock Bridge a border area between Kaduna and Nasarawa states whose occupant was suspected to have been kidnapped on Barde-Jos Road by Kanock Forest.”

According to DCP Mba, Rabo was travelling in mufti when he was seized by his abductors.

“He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident!” Mba said