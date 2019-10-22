Another large torture centre uncovered in Zaria

Another torture rehabilitation centre has been uncovered in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The latest discovery is barely 72 hours after Governor Nasir El-Rufai led a raid on a similar centre in Rigasa, Kaduna.

Kaduna State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) uncovered the centre christened Malam Aliyu Mai Adakan Salatul Fatih.

No fewer than 11 inmates, some chained in legs and hands, were rescued following a tip off.

Parading the suspects operating the centre, the Deputy Commandant of NSCDC Kaduna Command, Mr. Nnegha Aloysious Onyema, disclosed that three inmates had died at the centre following unbearable torture.

“We busted two of the centres, Limanchi corner and Marmara centres all in Zaria and evacuated 11 inmates ranging from 11-40 years from the two centres while one other centre had released their inmates following information that other centres has been busted but we arrested the operator,” he stated.

He said operators of the centre, five of whom have been arrested alongside the victims, will be handed over to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Development for necessary actions and prosecution.

Kaduna Deputy Governor, Dr. Hadiza Balarebe, who arrived the headquarters of the NSCDC in company of the Commissioners for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr. Samuel Aruwan and his Human Services and Social development counterpart, Hajia Hafsat Baba condemned the inhuman treatment of the inmates.

She took brief from the inmates who narrated their ordeals at the centre and operator of the centre.

She told reporters the government will take necessary actions against the operators while the victims will be provided necessary medical care before handing them over to their parents.