CBN gets kudos for pushing banks towards credit facilities

The CBN deserves commendation on its renewed determination to ensure that banks provide businesses with credit facilities.

Its recent enforcement of sanctions which resulted in the loss of over#499b by defaulting banks is a strong signal that it is no longer going to be business as usual. It is a good day for credible businesses to be financially invigorated for better performance which will translate to more employment and wealth creation.

The top three banks that suffered the penalty are Zenith who were compelled to cough out a whopping #135b, Citibank #100b and UBA #99b. This is as a result of their failure to meet the 60% loans to deposit ratio (LDR) target; a target which has even now been increased to 65%.

Certainly there is no bank that will want to suffer these huge penalties when they can give out loans to make more money and avoid the black book.

In their desperation to beat the CBN sanctions however, they must take extra care to do due diligence to ensure the facilities do not become bad.

Many watchers say real banking is about to begin. Hope it turns out well for all stakeholders.