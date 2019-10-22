Pencil production begins in Nigeria

An indigenous firm has commenced the production of pencils in the country using old newspapers.

The local pencil production company Bamib Resources & Investments Company Ltd has capacity to produce 2.4million dozens of pencils per annum which will surpass local and sub-regional needs.

The company is working on seeing that all the inputs come from Nigeria, the Akwa Ibom state government also has a company producing pencils.

Before now, there was no company in Nigeria producing pencils. There were companies before that produced pencils but they have all collapsed.

It is interesting to know that something like pencil which both the young and old use, looks very simple, and a country like Nigeria should be able to produce all the pencils we need.