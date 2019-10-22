Renewed Xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa

There is a renewed attack on Nigerians living in South Africa, it was learnt.

According to reliable sources, the attacks took place in Mpumalamga.

Already, the leadership of Nigerian Citizens South Africa (NICASA) and the Nigeria Consular General to South Africa are gathering information on the developyment.

This fresh attack comes a few weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari visited South Africa and called for the protection of Nigerians and other foreign nationals living in the country.

Buhari during the visit also condemned the xenophobic attacks in Johannesburg, South Africa’s capital which led to the looting of shops owned by foreign nationals.

He demanded that measures should be put in place to prevent the re-occurrence of the attacks.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa in response repeatedly apologised over the attacks and reiterated his government’s “deep regret at the incidents of public violence.”

About 600 Nigerians returned from South Africa early in September after xenophobic violence in Johannesburg. The second batch of 315 Nigerians later returned mid September and many more have continued to leave South Africa in the wave of the deadly attacks