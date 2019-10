Trinidad and Tobago born rapper and singer, Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty a.k.a Nicki Minaj and music industry professional, Kenneth Petty are officially married.

American rapper, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty, started dating less than a year ago.

Minaj announced her new status on Monday with a video on Instagram, showing matching “Mr. and Mrs.” mugs and black and white baseball caps that had “Bride” and “Groom” written across the front.