16th ABUJA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OPENS

It finally opened today the 22nd of October 2019 with the official opening ceremony of the 16th Abuja International film festival at the silverbird CINEMAS Abuja Nigeria.

The festival which is in its 16th year and the longest running film festival in anglophone west Africa had the Minister of Water Resources Engr. Suleiman Adamu declaring the film festival open as the special Guest of Honor with the Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation Dr. Chidia Madueke giving a goodwill message from the corporation.

The Festival Director Mrs. Temitope Duker went down memory lane on the film festival’s 16 years run … highlighting some of the achievements of the film festival as the emergence of cinemas in cinema structures in Abuja. She also mentioned howAbuja has become a major hub for filmmaking. She recalled how the film festival started 16 years ago with hotels serving as screening centres but today there are several cineplex and multiple hosting several film festivals around the country. She also mentioned how the festival had been a beacon of hope for several young and aspiring filmmakers to showcase their first films and have gone on to become celebrated filmmakers both locally and internationally.

She also use the opportunity to appeal to government to see the unique opportunities of film festival to the economics and social lives of host communities siting examples like Cannes, venice, Sundance and Berlinale which have today become a major part of those cities economic and social ecosystem.

In his response the minister of water Resources Engr Adamu commended the resilience and sustainability of the organisers to have kept the FESTIVAL this long promising to see how the government can continue to engage and support worthy initiatives like this. He however advised that organisers must not relent in their drive for excellence.

Also speaking the Managing Director of the Nigerian film Corporation also commended the organises of film FESTIVAL for sustaining the festival for the initiative and promised to always support such creative projects that seeks to enhance the development of the industry and the country.

The festival opened with the screening of the Kenyan documentary film FAR FROM HOME which centred on irregular migration of Africans through the sea to Europe and closed the with Tade ogidans film entry titled Gold Statue at about 11pm.

According to the founder and former festival director Fidelis Duker, he said he has stepped down as festival director after 15 years to concentrate on his media business, however promising to always contribute and support the running of the festival. He however commented on the quality of entries which from the programme line up shows an array of excellent films showcasing diverse genres and themes.

The festival which started today and will end on Friday 25th of October 2019 with an award ceremony had in attendance notable nollywood filmmakers including foreign filmmakers from Kenya, Ghana, China, Burkina Faso and officials of diplomatic missions.