Ekiti Oba dies of terminal ailment @ 62

The Oore of Otun-Ekiti, the headquarters of Moba Local Government Areas of Ekiti State, Oba Adedapo Popoola, is dead

Oba Popoola died at the age of 62 after battling with a terminal ailment.

 Oba Popoola, a one-time chairman, Council of Obas in Ekiti State, died in the early hours of Tuesday.

A highly placed community leader, who pleaded anonymity, confirmed the demise of the first class traditional monarch.

He had been bedridden for some time now before he finally succumbed to death.

The news of his demise has not been officially broken in the town, but there were signs that the rites signalling the departure of the Oba had begun in earnest.

The source said the Oore Otun-in-Council would announce the demise of the monarch at the appropriate time, saying the chiefs would have to make “some arrangements” before the Oba’s demise would be made public.

Oba Popoola, who was installed on January 20, 2000, succeeded Oba Oyinloye Oladimeji Olubin.

