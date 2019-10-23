Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Fatal multiple accident causes traffic in Lagos, over 15 vehicles involved

October 23, 2019

An accident involving up to ten vehicles including a containerized truck, a ‘pickup’ and a high capacity bus as well as several cars have halted traffic flow on Otedola Bridge in Lagos. It happened this morning.

Even now, casualties are still trapped in the ‘pickup.’ However, emergency services were said to be on the ground.

The accidents affected motorists heading towards Berger. LASTMA advised motorists to use the CMD Road from Secretariat bus stop to connect Berger bus stop pending further updates on the traffic situation on the road.

