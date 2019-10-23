Federal high court judge in Ondo abducted, N50m demanded
October 23, 2019
Justice Abdul Dogo, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.
Justice Dogo,a judge with the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State was abducted on Tuesday by unknown gunmen while he was returning to Akure from Abuja.
A lawyer, on condition of the anonymity, confirmed this.
