Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Federal high court judge in Ondo abducted, N50m demanded

Younews Ng October 23, 2019 Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 78 Views

Justice Abdul Dogo, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

Justice Dogo,a judge with the Federal High Court, Akure, Ondo State was abducted on Tuesday by unknown gunmen while he was returning to Akure from Abuja.

A lawyer, on condition of the anonymity, confirmed this.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Fatal multiple accident causes traffic in Lagos, over 15 vehicles involved

An accident involving up to ten vehicles including a containerized truck, a ‘pickup’ and a high ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.