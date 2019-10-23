Gunmen kidnap top Taraba govt official demand N50m

Danlami Yunana, assistant director of administration at the Taraba government house, has been kidnapped.

Yunana was kidnapped at his residence in the Magami area of Jalingo, the state capital, on Wednesday morning.

Blessing Samuel, a sister of the victim, who confirmed the incident, said gunmen stormed the house between 1am and 2am.

She said after jumping into the compound through the fence, they and forced the door open.

“They came in their numbers and shot at the main door of the house to gain entrance, ” she said.

“They quietly jumped through the fence to gain access into the compound. When I heard a knock on the door, I left my room to go and open the door, but my brother (Yunana) prevented me, that was when they started shooting at the main door to gain entrance and forcefully took him away.”

Another family source was quoted as saying the kidnappers have contacted them and are demanding a N50 million ransom.

Earlier in the month, Darius Ishaku, governor of the state, had said they had recorded over 100 kidnap cases between January and September.

He said 30 kidnappings were recorded in September alone while the victims lost between N200 million and N250 million.