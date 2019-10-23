Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Lagos traffic offenders sent to 100-day community service

October 23, 2019

The Lagos State Task Force on Environment and Special Offences (Enforcement) Unit on Tuesday arraigned 37 traffic offenders before the Special Offences (Mobile) Court in Oshodi.

The defendants were arraigned on offences bordering on driving against traffic, driving on the BRT corridor, plying the highway with motorcycles, and endangering the lives of other road users.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyosore Onigbanjo, who led the prosecution team, said the offences were punishable under Section 66 (b) of Lagos State Transport Law, 2012.

He said, “The present administration has zero-tolerance for the violation of the law. The state will continue to prosecute traffic offenders until sanity is restored on our roads and law-abiding citizens are allowed to commute without being impeded by unlawful individuals.”

Magistrate Omobola Salawu sentenced the defendants to 100 days of community service and fines ranging from N15,000 to N20,000.

