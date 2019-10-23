Sowore still in jail, why bail conditions remain unmet !

Close allies of Omoyele Sowore are worried about his condition and the fact that many they had approached are not willing to be identify with him.

We learnt they are also worried that Nnamdi Kanu was granted bail on April 25, 2017, on the condition 3 sureties provided ₦100 million each. 3 days later, he had fulfilled the conditions and was released on April 28, 2017.

But, Sowore was granted bail on October 4, 2019 on the condition 2 sureties provided ₦100 million each. A week later, the amount was reduced to ₦50 million each. 2 weeks later, Sowore remains in jail.

We gathered that “the money is not the issue but when you stand for him with money, the next thing is for DSS, EFCC a would start investigating and bullying them.

Many are scared of being identified with him now!

It is also believed that Sowore is fighting for his own relevance and not fighting for any cause. He just want to be politically relevant.

An observer said of the development. “The moral of the story is if you must fight at all, fight for your people, and your people will stand for you.

” But when you fight and nobody can really say who you are fighting for, it will be hard for anyone to stand for you because they do not know who, what and where are your constituents.

“The sad thing is that even those who have imprisoned Sowore have realise how little his value is to your his people, to the extent that that they will have started reducing his bail conditions little by little.