Again, Thunder kills 8 cows in Ondo

Eight cows were killed by lightning at a mountain in Oyinmo Quarters, Ikare Akoko the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State late on Tuesday evening.

This is happening barely a month after 36 cows were killed by lightning in Ijare town in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

As the cows were struck dead while grazing on top of the mountain,the two Fulani herders who accompanied the cows fled the scene..only to return as an after thought to sell to unsuspecting butchers at ridiculously low price.

But five men have been arrested by the men of the state police command for buying the dead cows from the Fulani herders.

In view of the development, the Ondo State Government had suspended the sales of cow meat in four local governments in Akoko area. The affected local governments are: the Akoko North- East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-West and Akoko South-East.