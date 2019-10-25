Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Again, Thunder kills 8 cows in Ondo

Younews Ng October 25, 2019 Business, Events, Investigation, News, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 32 Views

Eight cows were killed by lightning at a mountain in  Oyinmo Quarters, Ikare Akoko the headquarters of Akoko North East Local Government Area of Ondo State late on Tuesday evening.

This is happening  barely a month after 36 cows were killed by lightning in Ijare town in Ifedore Local Government Area of the state.

As the cows were struck dead while grazing on top of the mountain,the two Fulani herders who accompanied the cows fled the scene..only to return as an after thought to sell to unsuspecting butchers at ridiculously low price.

But five men have been arrested by the men of the state police command for buying the dead cows from the Fulani herders.

In view of the development, the Ondo State Government had suspended the sales of cow meat in four local governments in Akoko area. The affected local governments are: the Akoko North- East, Akoko North-West, Akoko South-West and Akoko South-East.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Pastor’s fake miracle exposed as stage-managed !

The founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City, Dr Chris Okafor, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.