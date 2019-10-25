Chrisland School teacher jailed 60yrs for raping 2-year-old pupil…”he puts his mouth & hand in my wee-wee part”

A Well trained and courageous girl revealed all that transpired when he was defiled..he did so in the law court , and Justice Sybil Nwaka of the Lagos State Special Offences Court on Thursday sentenced the school supervisor, Adegboyega Adenekan, to 60 years’ imprisonment.

Adenekan was convicted on one count of defilement of the pupil, who attended Chrisland School, VGC, sometime in November 2016.

According to the prosecution, the convict defiled the victim by having unlawful sexual intercourse with her.

During the trial, the prosecution called seven witnesses and closed its case on March 14, 2019, while the defence team also called five witnesses and closed its case on June 26, 2019.

Delivering her judgement on Thursday, Justice Nwaka held that the prosecution proved its case against the convict beyond every reasonable doubt, adding that the evidence of the child that the convict defiled her twice was corroborated by a medical report from the Mirabel Centre, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja.

She said, “The basic elements to consider in this case are that the accused had sex with the child; that there was penetration; and that the evidence of the child was corroborated.

“The victim, in her evidence before the court, said Mr Adenekan put his mouth and his hand in her wee-wee (private parts). She also said that the supervisor put his mouth in the private parts of her best friend (name withheld).

“The little girl said Adenekan covered her mouth when she attempted to shout and that he defiled her twice on the school premises, at his office and at the hallway. I have no doubt in my mind that this defendant, Adenekan, is the same person the victim said put his hand in her private parts and therefore, the defendant is convicted accordingly and sentenced to 60 years’ imprisonment