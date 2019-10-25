Gani Adams accuses FG of bias over border closure

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, has expressed worry over the closure of the Nigeria – Benin border, insisting that the closure of the border was suspicious, with huge implications on the entire Southwest.

He said convincingly that Borders In The North Still Operating.

“The Yoruba leader, also lamented that the closure of the border will definitely affect the people in the South than any other regions.

“It is unfortunate that the Nigeria – Benin border had to be shut, however, the closure seems suspicious to me because the borders in the North still operate conveniently without anybody blinking an eye. This portends grave danger to us as a people because the economic implications of the border closure will largely affect us more in the southwest than any other regions.

He, however, urged the Federal government, to as a matter of urgency, re-open the border and make sure that the necessary arrangements are made to forestall illegal smuggling of rice and other valuables into the country.

” We can reduce the unlawful smuggling of rice and other items into the country. It involves proper planning and documentation from the Nigerian government and the officials, including the Immigrations and the Customs must be up and doing in ensuring that the law is effective.”