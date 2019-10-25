Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Kudos, Criticism as Bishop Oyedepo Approves N650m To Repair Public Roads leading to Winners

Winners Chapel General Overseer Bishop Oyedepo haspproved N650m to repair roads leading to his Church ahead of the yearly Convention, from Tollgate Sango-ota to Idiroko.

Ctitics are saying he is doing  it because it is the season of Shillo .Oyedepo approved N650m to repair roads leading to his church.

Two things would happen if the road leading to your Hotel is un-motorable.(1) Low patronage. (2) low income.

Businessman David Oyedepo is a capitalist to the core.

(1) The man do well to invest in the road repairs, he is not the only one using the road. I think this your criticism is unnecessary. Although I’m not a fan of Oyedepo but I think we should commend him on this. Let’s direct our criticism to the Federal, state, local governments and even the senator and house of rep members representing that senatorial districts.

(2) All churches in Nigeria registered as NGOs. They have social responsibilities towards the people in order to give back to the society they operate. it is wrong for people to read meanings to good deeds. The church should be encouraged to do more.

(3) When the road is completed, every human race, every tribe, every gender and every person in any religion will ply the road . Nobody will be restricted or forced to branch at Cannan Land. He has done what others with more funds would never contemplate to do.

