Man raped his 2 underaged daughters to test his manhood

Abstinence from sex, due to years of separation from wife in a strained marriage made him curious if he is still sexually active.

To confirm he resulted to sleeping with two of his underaged daughters,aged nine and thirteen years respectively.

Those were the claims of Joseph Sunday in Akwa Ibom.

The accused, a native of Obot Ideng, in Ibesikpo local government area, according to reports, started having carnal of his daughters over three years ago after he divorced his wife and mother of the girls. The mother of the girls is said to be living in Rivers state.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Sunday believed to be in his late forties, always had canal knowledge of his two daughters at the same time in his home in Ibesikpo.

It was also revealed that the suspect had threatened his daughters with traditional injunction(mbiam), if they make attempts to divulge the incidence to anyone.

But the illicit affair was blown open when he caught his thirteen-year-old daughter with another man who identified himself as the daughter’s boyfriend and he moved to caution his daughter.

Infuriated by the daughter’s action, he beat up the girl who later decided to expose her father’s immoral action.

Meanwhile, the nine-year-old who is also a victim confessed that she was already in love with her father and had enjoyed the act.

However, the suspect has confessed to the crime and said he wanted to test if his manhood was still functioning well.

“My wife left me some years ago because of some family issues and relocated to Rivers State. I have been the only one taking care of my daughters. I just want to test if my manhood is still functional using my daughters.”.