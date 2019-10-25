On Lighter note: Sanwo-Olu adjusts mannerism, goes ‘pointless’

Governor of Lagos State has been hailed in several circles as a responsive governor who has listening ears ,and willing to change for better.

“Even in seemingly little things . He is currently reacting with body language to the public complaints about his mannerism of always pointing his index finger, as way of expressing his points.

Now, he is adjusting , trying to press his pointing hand down.

Psychological approach says finger pointing is a way of talking down, usually interpreted as aggressive and angry. When done to a peer, it’s a show of arrogance – it’s confrontational, invasive and offensive. A fiercer variation is jabbing your finger. In any case, it’s often considered impolite to point at a person.

Also defined as casting blame or assigning the blame for something to someone else.