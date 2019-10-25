Pastor’s fake miracle exposed as stage-managed !

The founder of Mountain of Liberation and Miracle Ministry, aka Liberation City, Dr Chris Okafor, is running from pillar to post over a video clip showing him performing what appeared like a miracle.

People have exposed it as staged managed.

Two pastors are said to be playing on their congregations. he woman is a said to be a contortionist and has the ability to craftly manipulate her limbs. After the Church programme, she collects her commission and life goes on. She and these fake pastors capitalized on the ignorance of their Congregations.

Video clips showed the same woman in two separate Churches to demonstrate her Craftiness.

The video, posted by Instagram user, nvoguhair, started with a woman saying she needed healing for her stunted right arm.

Okafor told the congregation that the woman saw three people, who pushed her in a dream and when she woke up, she developed the problem.

He asked that the camera focused on the arm, adding that the woman had been told there was no bone in her arm.

“If witches can do this, my God can do better than witches,” he added.

The woman shed tears of pain from the injury, while Okafor said he was retrieving the bones from “the household of witches.”

“Give me the bone; give me her bones,” he said and made some signs, while making a gesture for the hand to return to normal.

As the woman stretched her shrunk hand, the congregation went into jubilation with songs of worship.

However, the same woman was shown in another video clip claiming she had the same problem as another unidentified pastor prayed for her in public.

In the second video, the pastor laid hand on the woman and prayed for her while a crowd supported the prayers with heavy music playing in the background.

As the music turned acrobatic and the prayer intensified, the woman stretched her shrunk hand.

Everyone erupted in celebration of the miracle.