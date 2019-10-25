Smart tenant saves all, as another building collapses in Lagos

Quick intervention, being proactive and smart approach to thing from a tenant rescued all the occupants of another two-storey building that collapsed .

It happened at Ojuelegba area of Lagos on Thursday evening, around 8.55 pm at No 7, Rufai Street, Ojuelegba, but no life was lost…thanks to that smart alec.

This is happening 12 days after the collapse of a three-storey building at Magodo Phase 1 in the state.

YOUNEWS learnt it is an already marked for demolition building ,even the inhabitants had vacated the building before the crash but still had some of their belonging inside the building.

One of the residents, Mr Emeka Anozie, said when a window from the flat at the back collapsed around 7 p.m, he alerted all the remaining tenants who were busy removing their belongings to come out, adding that the entire building collapsed a few minutes later.

It was also learnt that the Lagos State Building Control Agency had on March 25, 2019, marked the building and warned the residents and the landlord to vacate the premises.

LASBCA also served another notice on the landlord on May 21.