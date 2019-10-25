UBA Foundation Announces National Essay Competition 2019, closed Nov 4

UBA Foundation, the CRS arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, invites applications from Senior Secondary school students in Nigeria for: UBA Foundation National Essay Competition 2019 (NEC) for Senior Secondary school students in Nigeria .
The NEC provides a competitive platform to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of Senior Secondary School students in Nigeria. Winners get educational grants to study in any African University of their choice.
Essay Topic
What Do You Think The Government Should Do To Control Fraud In Nigeria
Prizes to Be Won
1st Prize: N2,000,000 or its local currency equivalent towards university tuition/ fees
2nd Prize: N1,500,000 or its local currency equivalent towards university tuition/ fees
3rd Prize: N1,000,000 or its local currency equivalent towards university tuition/ fees
The Rules and Procedures
Applicants must attach photocopies of their original birth certificates or photocopies of international passport data page
Applicants must be Senior Secondary school students living in Nigeria
Applicants should send in handwritten essay entries of not more than 750 words on the competition topic
Applicants must submit their complete contact information (School name and address, residential address, phone number and email address)
The educational grant in only applicable to students who intend to study in an African University.
The decision of the judge is final
Late entries will not be accepted
General Information
Judge: The panel of judges are made up of Professors from reputable Nigerian Universities
Application Closing Date
4th November, 2019.
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should send their Entries to:
UBA Foundation,
UBA House, 57 Marina,
Lagos State.
Or
Applications can also be sent to any UBA Office in Nigeria