UBA Foundation Announces National Essay Competition 2019, closed Nov 4

UBA Foundation, the CRS arm of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, invites applications from Senior Secondary school students in Nigeria for: UBA Foundation National Essay Competition 2019 (NEC) for Senior Secondary school students in Nigeria .

The NEC provides a competitive platform to develop the intellectual and writing abilities of Senior Secondary School students in Nigeria. Winners get educational grants to study in any African University of their choice.

Essay Topic

What Do You Think The Government Should Do To Control Fraud In Nigeria

Prizes to Be Won

1st Prize: N2,000,000 or its local currency equivalent towards university tuition/ fees

2nd Prize: N1,500,000 or its local currency equivalent towards university tuition/ fees

3rd Prize: N1,000,000 or its local currency equivalent towards university tuition/ fees

The Rules and Procedures

Applicants must attach photocopies of their original birth certificates or photocopies of international passport data page

Applicants must be Senior Secondary school students living in Nigeria

Applicants should send in handwritten essay entries of not more than 750 words on the competition topic

Applicants must submit their complete contact information (School name and address, residential address, phone number and email address)

The educational grant in only applicable to students who intend to study in an African University.

The decision of the judge is final

Late entries will not be accepted

General Information

Judge: The panel of judges are made up of Professors from reputable Nigerian Universities

Application Closing Date

4th November, 2019.

Method of Application

Interested and qualified candidates should send their Entries to:

UBA Foundation,

UBA House, 57 Marina,

Lagos State.

Or

Applications can also be sent to any UBA Office in Nigeria