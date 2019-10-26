EFCC gets petition to probe Tinubu over Bullion Van..his reaction

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Friday received a petition to investigate the source of money conveyed in bullion vans to the home of the All Progressive Congress (APC) National Leader Bola Tinubu on the eve of the 2019 presidential election.

The convener of Concerned Nigerians Deji Adeyanju submitted a petition to the EFCC to investigate Tinubu on Friday.

EFCC is empowered by law to prevent, investigate, prosecute and penalise economic and financial crimes and is charged with the responsibility of enforcing the provisions of other laws and regulations relating to economic and financial crimes.

“To the best of our knowledge, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a private citizen who ordinarily should not be seen with a convoy of Bullion Vans,” Adeyanju said after submitting the petition.

The petition reads, “The commission would recall that it was reported all over the news that Bullion Vans allegedly Containing an undisclosed amount of cash were Seen entering the home of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State on the eve of Nigeria presidential elections. Tinubu himself admitted to this fact While responding to questioning by journalists.”

Adeyanju wants the anti-graft agency to answer these questions: “What are Bullion Vans doing in the house of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu?

“Who owns the content, believing to be cash in the Bullion Vans that were seen entering the house of Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the eve of Nigerian presidential elections?

“Has the commission, based on its core mandates, investigated the source of the Bullion Vans?

“Is Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s house now a bank where Bullion Vans now take money to.

But, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has frowned at those questioning what bullion vans were doing in his Bourdillon home in Ikoyi, Lagos State a day before the commencement of the 2019 general elections.

Tinubu had said since there has been no report that the bullion vans contained electoral materials, he had committed no offence.

He also said he had not stolen government money.

He said he has had no contact with government money in any way in the last five years.

Tinubu told newsmen: “What is your issue with bullion vans in my house?

“I have not done any government business in the last five years.

“So I didn’t steal government money.

“And the bullion van was not said to contain election materials.

“So what offence have I committed.

“I have had no contact with government money in the last five years.

“So I don’t see why that should be anybody’s problem.

“It is my money.

“I decide where to keep it and where to keep it.”