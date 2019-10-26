Glitz, hope & glamour @ Firstmonie event, Overall agent gets #2,500,000

Adeoye stephen.

Reporting

First Bank of Nigeria Limited on Friday held its agent banking national award ceremony at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The ceremony themed “Planting Community Heroes Nationwide” is in recognition of the contribution of the bank’s Firstmonie agents towards its resolve at promoting access to financial services to all Nigerians.

During the award ceremony, the bank will be recognised top performing agents at national, regional, and state levels. Overall agent gets #2,500,000 ..Regional winners received #1,000,000 each..and there were gifts for all, as well as other items to compensate and motivate.

Since inception in 2017, the FirstBank agent banking scheme, popularly called Firstmonie, has recorded giant strides at promoting financial inclusion across the nook and cranny of the country.

With almost 40,000 agents in 99% of the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria, processing approximately 1million transactions daily, First Bank of Nigeria Limited is leading the effort at supporting the Federal Government’s objectives to deepen access to financial services.

FirstBank’s Firstmonie service is providing financial/banking solutions to rural and semi-urban locations across the country, such as account opening, cash deposit, cash withdrawals, airtime purchase, bill payments, BVN enrolment and much more.

Through this channel, the bank is providing convenient services that endear trust and provide ease of access to banking products, thereby saving time and travel costs for users of its network.

FirstBank’s financial inclusion activities is in line with the mandate of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to ensure the availability of affordable financial products and services to all individuals and groups of people in the country; irrespective of location, literacy levels, familiarity with technology and accessibility to modern infrastructural facilities. The Firstmonie Agent channel is amongst the bank’s many initiatives to expand financial access in the country.