Osun gov Swears In Funke Egbemode As Information Commissioner

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has inaugurated his cabinet on Thursday, 11 months after he was sworn-in as the governor.

Oyetola, who became governor on November 27, 2018, appointed president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Funke Egbemode, as commissioner for information.Speaking on behalf of the newly inaugurated cabinet members, Mrs Egbemode thanked the governor for the confidence reposed in them to serve the state.

She assured the governor and the entire people of the state of diligent service in their respective ministries.

“We will not disappoint you. We will put in our very best to support the administration and uplift the standard of living of the people of the state,” she said.