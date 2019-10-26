Tinubu’s rejoices as 1st daughter, gets baby via Surrogacy

Folashade the Iya-Oloja General of Lagos has just delivered. Though the pregnancy was carried by another woman, well the baby is hers..and the that is happening the second time..

The Tinubu and Ojo families have cause to rejoice again. On October 18, 2019, a baby girl was welcomed by Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, the first daughter of the National leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Folashade who is the Iya-Oloja General is married to Honourable Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, and the couple had been expecting a baby several years after marriage.

Though their first baby, a boy, arrived on 25 December, 2017 through surrogacy, not a few rejoiced with the couple on the bundle of joy.

According to Wikipedia, Surrogacy is a method or agreement whereby a woman agrees to carry a pregnancy for another person or persons, who will become the newborn child’s parent after birth.

Again, the couple, last Friday, welcomed another baby, this time , a girl, through surrogacy.

The Christening ceremony of the new baby was done on Friday October 26, 2019 at the couple’s residence which is situated in a private Estate in Ikeja Lagos. However, the Islamic naming ceremony held later at the Tinubu’s Sunday Adigun, Alausa, Ikeja home amidst pomp and ceremony.

Among the names of the newborn baby include, Yewande, Iyabowale, Olanrewaju and many others.

Present at the ceremony were members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Lagos State including the state Chairman, Alhaji Tunde Balogun; APC’s Woman Leader , South West, Chief Kemi Nelson, Senator, Tokunbo Afikuyomi and other dignitaries.