Early Monday morning downpour in Koton-Karfe, Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, has made way for the escape of about 200 prisoners from the Medium Federal Correctional Centre.

The heavy downpour which lasted hours started around 2a.m, led to the River Osugu overflowing itself, flooding the embarkment and destroy so many houses, including a part of the prison

About 100 of the inmates that escaped have been rearrested and some voluntarily returned.