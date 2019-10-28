Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BBNaija 4 Winner, Mercy, Acquires Duplex In Lagos

Younews Ng October 28, 2019 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Trending, Winning Leave a comment 45 Views

Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has bought a four bedroom flat apartment in lekki, Lagos State.
The excited reality TV star, took to her instagram page @official_mercyeke to share the good news as well as a video captioned.
“I stepped out of the house today as a tenant and returned as a house owner.
“Thanks to Victoria Crest Home for making this possible.”
On the other-hand, she was accompanied by ex BBNaija housemate, Ike as she received a key with the inscription “Just got our key” amidst friends and well-wishers. Mercy’s new four-bedroom duplex which many first thought was a gift.

