BBNaija 4 Winner, Mercy, Acquires Duplex In Lagos

Big Brother Naija 4 ‘Pepper Dem’ reality show winner, Mercy Eke a.k.a ‘Lamborghini’ has bought a four bedroom flat apartment in lekki, Lagos State.

The excited reality TV star, took to her instagram page @official_mercyeke to share the good news as well as a video captioned.

“I stepped out of the house today as a tenant and returned as a house owner.

“Thanks to Victoria Crest Home for making this possible.”

On the other-hand, she was accompanied by ex BBNaija housemate, Ike as she received a key with the inscription “Just got our key” amidst friends and well-wishers. Mercy’s new four-bedroom duplex which many first thought was a gift.