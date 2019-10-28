Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Buhari ‘ll spend 2wks in UK on private visit after lesser Haj

Younews Ng October 28, 2019

President Buhari is not only going for summit, thereafter,he will go to UK for undisclosed reason, said to be private.

President Buhari will on Saturday 2nd November, 2019, proceed to the United Kingdom on a private visit. He is expected to return to Nigeria on 17th November, 2019.”

In April, the president travelled to the UK on a 10-day private visit.

In 2017, Buhari spent about three months in London on medical vacation.

Femi Adesina, presidential spokesman, who disclosed this in a statement, said the president will spend two weeks in London on a private visit.

”President Muhammadu Buhari leaves the country today on an official trip to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attend Economic Forum of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh,” he said.

”On the sideline of the event, President Buhari will hold bilateral talks with His Majesty King Salman and His Majesty King Abdullah ll of Jordan.

”On Wednesday, 30th October, 2019, the President will participate in the High Level Event titled “What is Next for Africa: How will Investment and Trade Transform the Continent into the Next Great Economic Success Story?” with Presidents of Kenya, Congo-Brazzaville and Burkina Faso.

