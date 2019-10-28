End of an era: Tafawa Balewa’s last surviving wife buried

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the funeral prayers, presided over by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Bala Baba-Inna, took place at exactly 2.15 p.m at the palace of the Emir of Bauchi, with Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and other dignitaries in attendance.

Others who also attended the funeral ceremony were the emirs of Bauchi, Rilwanu Suleiman; Dass, Bilyamunu Othman; Ningi, Yunusa Danyaya; Misau, Ahmed Suleiman; Katagum, Umar Farouk, and representative of that of Jama’are, Yerima Jama’are.