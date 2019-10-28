Fire outbreak at FIRS headqtrs in Abuja

There was fire outbreak at the headquarters of the Federal Inland Revenue Service located at wuse zone 5 Abuja.

According to a reliable FIRS source, the fire gutted a store where many documents were kept.

There are indications that top management of the organisation were trying to conceal information regarding the incident.

The inferno gutted a store attached to a canteen used by the agency’s staff members at the headquarters’ annex.

Wahab Gbadamosi, a spokesperson for the revenue office, said a “small fire outbreak by the store near the FIRS canteen, by Annex 1.”

“Firemen who put out the fire are investigating the source of the fire,” he added..

There was a fire incident at the store, by Federal Inland Revenue Service, (FIRS), canteen located at Annex (1) office of the Service headquarters, No 15 Sokode Crescent, Wuse Zone 5, Abuja at about 5:10PM on Saturday, 26th, October 2019,” the statement read.

”The fire affected the store by the FIRS canteen where disused/old computers awaiting disposal are often kept. Also burnt were envelopes, printing paper and stationeries.

Mr Gbadamosi also said additional questions seeking clarification about whether or not crucial or sensitive material were affected would be answered later.

FIRS has been in the eye of the storm being among the federal agencies and parastatals allegedly involved in secret recruitment exercises and sales of a single employment slot for as high as N1.5 million.