Kidnappers go after Police, Inspector abducted in Abuja today

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have again abducted two persons, including a police inspector at Rubochi community in Kuje Area Council of the FCT

The victims, Inspector Selven and Nengba Mundi were said to have been abducted in the wee hours of Sunday.

A resident of the community, who spoke to Daily Trust in confidence, said the incident happened at about 2:00am when the gunmen in their large numbers invaded the village.

He said the gunmen first whisked away the police inspector, before they proceeded to the house of the second victim and also took him away.

According to the resident, the gunmen whisked away the police inspector after he failed to surrender his rifle to them.

“The kidnappers whisked away the police inspector after they asked him to surrender the gun he used for patrol on Friday to them but he declined and said he had handed over the rifle at the police station after the patrol, ” he said.

It would be recalled that the younger brother of the former council chairman, Mohammed Abdullahi Galadima, was on Saturday abducted in the area by gunmen.

When contacted, the acting spokesman of the FCT police command, ASP Maryam Yusuf, said she is not aware of the latest kidnap incident, but said she will find out and get back .