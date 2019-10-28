‘Multiple fake miracle lady’ speaks, Reactions

Mrs Bose Ola,the woman in the controversial videos that went viral on social media allegedly healed by several Pastors has opened up, defending that she is not a tool for fake miracles, but many still puncture her defence as pure lies, unacceptable.

“pulpit fraudsters she variously pulled the miraculous healing stunts”

“Shameless pathological liar, that woman. Domestic accident, she said? People, please watch the video of Pastor Okafor healing her in his church again and pay rapt attention to the conversation between her and the pastor as to what caused her arm to twist and you will understand that this interview (if it took place indeed) is nothing but a poor face-saving hatchet job by Pastor Okafor and his fellow liars on the altar of God.”

“So does it mean that this lady’s prior healing lasted for 2 days 6 times but now that she has been caught the healing is permanent. There are sometimes more than two sides to a story but most of the time one or more stories is an outright lie or fraud. This is one of them.

“This lady has a non-union of her humerus following a motor vehicle accident likely from poor orthopedic care to begin with, her gunmetal bone can be easily displaced and realigned, some pastors and this woman decided to use this medical condition to swindle people.

“The miracle this woman needs is a medical one that can be achieved easily with open reduction and internal fixation with a rod by an orthopedic surgeon. I know fraud when I see one. This lady and all her pastors are in on it. If it looks and smells like shit it is likely shit”

Interview with her:

Question:Can you introduce yourself

Answer:My name is Mrs Bose Ola

Question:Where are you from?

Answer:I am from Ibarapa ,in Oyo State

Question:How did you come about your fractured hand

Answer:It was an accident

Question:What type (nature) of accident ,Okada,car or what ?

Answer: I had a domestic accident at home and fractured my hand.

Question :When was this ?

Answer:This was 2 years ago

Question:How many Churches have you gone to (attended) for your healing

Answer :I have attended several uncountable Churches within and outside Nigeria

Question: How come you attend several churches, where you claimed you have been healed of same ailment?

Answer : Truly whenever I attend such churches I get healed but my ailment relapses after two days.

Question: Relapses every two days ,what exactly do you mean by that ?

Answer: Once they heal me ,I feel no pains but after two days after, the pains returns, the reason I continue visiting various churches for a permanent healing.

Question : How many Churches have you visited so far

Answer: I can’t recollect

Question: Who linked you with the last Church you visited (Pastor Chris Okafor ) of Liberation Ministry and what has been the experience so far.

Answer :My sister in law introduced me to the Church.

Question :Before then have you met him, if yes, what were your discussions with him.

Answer :We’ve never met before and I had no prior meeting with him.

Question :So what has the experience being since your encounter with him

Answer :I am perfectly alright now,I am permanently healed, since my last encounter with him ,I’ve not felt any pains again ,it is almost six days now (lifting up her shirt sleeve to reveal the hand) ,I no longer feel pains and I am permanently healed (although the hand as noticed by CKN News was still dangling from the upper joint ).

Question: Are you saying this for a truth or are you going to continue visiting other Churches for more “divine healing” ?

Answer: No ,I won’t ,I am sure this current healing is permanent

Question: It was alleged that you collect or received N1m each for your alleged “stage managed miracles” ,how true is this ?

Answer :It is a lie sir, take a look at me ,do I look like someone being given N1m ,if I collect N1m from them ,would I look this poor.

They did not give me any money and I never paid for any healing too.

Question : So what do you have to tell the Pastor that gave you your “permanent healing”

Answer : I want to thank him for making my healing permanent

Question: And to Nigerians who don’t believe your story ,what do you want to tell them.

Answer :Please ,I want to tell them that I have not collected any money from anyone ,neither have I given money to any Pastor for my healing ,the stories being peddled about me is not true.

…additional report from CKN News