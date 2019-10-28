Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

N50 Stamp Duty Charge on PoS begins

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) are working for the application of remittance processes to ensure the seamless collection of stamp duty charges for PoS.

Many filing stations and supermarkets are already adding  the new fee to the customer’s purchases.

To avoid dispute with its customers, filling stations have pasted notices on their pumps.

In a notice to its customers, a filling station official said: “N50 Stamp Duty Charge on PoSMTransactions. Folliwing the CBN directive of September 17, 2019 to charge applicable taxes and duties on individual electronic transcations, all Hayden Retail Stations shall henceforth charge N50 extra on all PoS transactions from N1, 000.”

Before now, the fee paid by merchants on the aggregate PoS transactions carried out on a particular period, which was never passed to customers.

The extra charge on customer’s transaction followed a CBN’s directive to banks to charge N50 Stamp Duty on individual transactions, rather than merchants’ accounts.

