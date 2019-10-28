Oyedepo clarifies reason for spending N650m on roads projects

Bishop Oyedepo has said that “the sum of N650 million was approved and released for the repairs, Canaan-land where is the birthplace of giants where many have received answers to their spiritual and physical needs for the past two decades.”

Traveling along the road to the borders of Agbara and other towns had become a harrowing experience for both worshippers at the Church and non-worshippers alike. This led the Church’s intervention in order to give the people a respite

“The roads which covers the old toll gate bordering Lagos and Ogun States as well as stretches of the Idi-Iroko expressway from Oju Ore to Iyana Iyesi and Sango are under repairs being financed by the Living Faith Church.

The repairs will cost a whooping sum of N650 million naira (about $2 million) as estimated and has been approved by the Living Faith Church boss, Bishop David .

This is not the first of such projects embarked upon by the Church, however, it is the biggest single intervention till date and has helped in no small measure per time to relieve road users.”

