Policeman kills wife, self with Gun during bitter feud

A policeman has shot his wife dead during a dispute in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The man who lived with his Prison Warden wife inside Prison Barracks on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, was said to have shot himself afterwards.

It was gathered that the incident occurred Sunday night during a fight in their flat.

Officials were said to have evacuated the bodies just as most occupants of the building fled for fear of arrest.