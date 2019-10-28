Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Sanwo Olu : Don’t call me ‘Excellency’..untill I’ve performed to earn it”

Younews Ng October 28, 2019 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending Leave a comment 36 Views

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State says the appellation, ‘Excellency’, should only be used for executive officers who have performed well.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

End of an era: Tafawa Balewa’s last surviving wife buried

 The remains of Hajiya Jummai Abubakar, wife to Nigeria’s first Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.