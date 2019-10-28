Sanwo Olu : Don’t call me ‘Excellency’..untill I’ve performed to earn it”

Sanwo-Olu said he was working on an executive order to ensure that a person will be referred to as ‘Excellency’ only after doing well.

The governor said this while addressing a congregation at the King’s Court Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Lagos, on Sunday.

Sanwo-Olu said, “I don’t want title in front of my name. I am actually going to come up with an executive order. This Excellency thing, I think it is when you have finished and if you earn it, then you should be called Excellency.

“If you haven’t earned it, if you haven’t delivered, there is nothing excellent in the Excellency. You are just Mr Governor for crying out loud and it is only when you have finished the kingdom assignment, when you have finished God’s work in the chosen place that you have been called to do that people can say in truth that you are a good representation and you deserve to be called ‘Excellency’.