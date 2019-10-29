Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Ambode : 10 reasons Why I was removed as Governor

October 29, 2019

Ex governor of Lagos state Akinwumi Ambode has revealed, ahead of his session with the Lagos House of Assembly tomorrow, Wednesday.He revealed through Ambode Support Group.

1) I constructed 22 roads in Alimosho and refused to award any of the contracts to Aregbesola and co.

2) I insisted that contracts that had been awarded to party leaders under Fashola must be executed before they can be awarded new contracts under my regime.

3) I wanted to phase out Danfos and Area boys from the streets of Lagos and introduce smarter means of transportation without Area boys and Agberos.

4) I refused to pad the budget with 10% for house of assembly members led by Bayo Osinowo and Mudashir Obasa.

5) I refused to grant the concession of 4th mainland bridge to Tinubu’s Hitech

6) I refused to increase the amount of money being paid from the state revenue to Tinubu through Alpha Beta from 10% to 20%

7) I developed Epe. Epe was never in their master plan.

8) I refused to support Aregbesola and Bayo Osinowo’s senatorial ambitions because they are not Lagosians.

9) I refused to use Lagos state funds to finance osun elections.

10) I opposed Tinubu’s succession plan, which will see his son Seyi Tinubu becoming the next Governor of Lagos state after me.

