Music superstar, David Adeleke famously known as Davido on Tuesday night, okayed the release of two sisters who accused him of impregnating one of them days after he welcomed his baby.

Davido, after seeing the video where he was called out by the sisters, vowed to arrest them and make them face the law.

Davido, who has been receiving numerous plea messages from his fans since the arrest video surfaced, requested for the release of the sisters.