First Gov. of Lagos, Mobolaji Johnson, is dead.

The first military governor of Lagos State, Brig-Gen. Mobolaji Olufunso Johnson, is dead.

His son, Deji, confirmed that the retired soldier passed on few hours ago.

The late Johnson was appointed as the military Administrator by the military Head of State, Major Gen. Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, and later, governor of Lagos State by his successor, Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

He served in that capacity between 1966 and 1975 when he was compulsory retired by former Head of State, Gen. Murtala Mohammed.

In 1975, at the inception of the Gen Murtala Mohammed administration Johnson was one of the two governors (along with the Brig Oluwole Rotimi) found not guilty of corruption by the three-man panel set up to investigate the various allegations of corruption amongst the State Governors.

He retired from the Nigerian Army in 1975 and went into business, becoming a director of Julius Berger, the giant construction.

A road, an avenue, and a sports complex in Mobalaji’s home state bear his name as well as a Housing Scheme at Lekki both in Lagos.