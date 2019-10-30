Golden Eaglets defeats Ecuador 3-2, enters Round of 16

Nigeria at the U-17 African Nations Cup last night defeated Ecuador 3-2 in their second Group B match to book a place in the Round of 16.

Nigeria went ahead in the 5th minute through Ibrahim Sai’d who was gifted the ball after Olalekan Olusegun put Ecuador’s goalkeeper Joan Lopez under pressure which forced him to a sloppy clearance that saw the ball fell kindly to the feet of the scorer.

The South Americans got their equaliser when Adrian Mejia’s shot which hit the foot of the post deflected off the back of Daniel Jinadu in Nigeria’s goal in the 10th minute.

The West Ham United goalkeeper was credited with scoring an own goal rather being the effort of the Ecuadorian forward.

Top scorer for Nigeria at the U-17 African Nations Cup Wisdom Ubani who proved to be ineffective was replaced in the 30th minute by Akinkunmi Amoo.