Governors reject N162m monthly repayment plan for FG budget support loan

State governors have rejected proposed plan by the Federal Government to extend the repayment period of its budget support to state government from 20 years to 30 years.

Based on the extension, state government monthly repayment will reduce from N252 million monthly to N162 million monthly.

Already, the Federal Government has made the first and second months, N252 million monthly deductions, in September and October, based on the twenty years repayment period.

Following the outcry of state governors, another repayment schedule plan extending the year to thirty years and monthly repayment of N162 million was presented to NEC on Tuesday.

But the state governors are still not satisfied with the repayment extension to thirty years..They are still complaining that the amount deducted, which was N252 million, was too harsh.