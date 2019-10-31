Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

Arik air, too weak to be national carrier – FG

Younews Ng October 31, 2019 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 67 Views

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed the status of Arik air with regards to intended national carrier.

The carrier that he intended to bring was such a carrier that would support national economy with 450 million dollar GDP for 200million people, very equipped to compete favourably.

According to him, 80 per cent of  international airlines that have dominated Africa are non-African.

“In view of the AU Agenda 2063, the Single African Aviation Market, we thought that there will be an airline that will take up that challenge; that will take advantage of it and be able to provide services to our people.

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Heritage Bank Pledges Continued Support For Women Empowerment

Managing Director, Heritage Bank, Ifie Sekibo, stated this at the “Raising Girls Summit ‘19” which ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.