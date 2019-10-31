Arik air, too weak to be national carrier – FG

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, disclosed the status of Arik air with regards to intended national carrier.
The carrier that he intended to bring was such a carrier that would support national economy with 450 million dollar GDP for 200million people, very equipped to compete favourably.
According to him, 80 per cent of international airlines that have dominated Africa are non-African.
“In view of the AU Agenda 2063, the Single African Aviation Market, we thought that there will be an airline that will take up that challenge; that will take advantage of it and be able to provide services to our people.
He said that there was need to understand the standpoint of the Ministry of Aviation on the issue.
“It will not be able to give us that airline that we need; however, Arik as an entity is private-sector driven. One can either buy shares in the new venture or invest in any manner in the business as presently approved,” he said.
The minister said that he was not implying that other airlines would go down when a national carrier came on board as it was the ministry’s duty to support business in the sector.