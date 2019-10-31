Atiku regrets working against Jonathan in 2015 !

There are indications thay Atiku lost the battle for presidency long ago before the Supreme Court ruling on Wednesday.

Conspiracy against Jonathan nailed him..and those close to him are saying, he wish he could have that chance again.

.All the people that worked against ex president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan are paying dearly for it.That is the thinking in some quarters.

* In 2015, Atiku was 68, going to 69.

* He wanted to be President but could not stand Jonathan going for second term which would mean he had to wait till 2019 when he would be 72 going to 73.

* He teamed up with Buhari to defeat Jonathan thinking that the old fox would do one term and “handed” over to him.

* He even donated billions to his campaign.

* By 2016, presidential enforcers had made it known Buhari would go for second term.

* Atiku went back to PDP but the party’s major financier and enforcer, Nyesom Wike, never supported him. He preferred Tambuwal. Someone he felt he, and other governors, could control.

* Of all major political forces (names withheld) who could support him, only Obasanjo was forthcoming. Many of them wanted their oil licences renewed and the renewal fell on the eve of Presidential elections. Buhari used that against them and they mellowed down.

* Now, by 2023, Atiku would be 76 going to 77. Will Nigerians want another old man? Will sentiment and political expediency support presidency remaining in the North?

Atiku did not lose today.

He lost the day he, Saraki, Melaye, Tambuwal, Lamido and co worked against Jonathan.