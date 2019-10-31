Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.

BREAKING: Another fuel tanker falls in Onitsha

Younews Ng October 31, 2019 Business, Investigation, News, Politics, Trending, Whistle Blower Leave a comment 26 Views

A tanker loaded with PMS reportedly fell into a ditch along Onitsha/Enugu expressway in Onitsha, Anambra state.

The tanker was said to have split its content along the drainages, close to Chipex filling station.

There was record of casualties as at time of filing this report.

The police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed PPRO, confirmed the incident.

He advised residents of the area to stay clear from the premises in order to prevent any disaster.

“Police patrol teams have cordoned off the area and fire Service department was equally contacted to be on standby in order to prevent fire incident,” he said.

