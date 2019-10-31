Gunmen kidnap female judge in Benin, police orderly killed

Justice Chioma Nwosu of the Court Of Appeal, Benin, Edo State, has been kidnapped and her orderly shot dead .

The police orderly of the judge what was identified as Inspector A. I. Momoh . The driver was said to have been critically wounded.

Four hoodlums who rode a Toyota Camry saloon car were said to have trailed the woman from Ramat Park end of the Benin-Agbor road in and caught up with her vehicle around Christ Chosen Church of God International.

After catching up with the judge, the hoodlums shot at the tyre of her Toyota Sports Utility Vehicle, an act which made it to screech to a halt.

The source added that the gunmen also opened fire on the police orderly, killing him at the spot, before hurriedly whisking away the female judge to an unknown destination in their car.

The Edo State police, spokesman, Mr. Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident, noting that the incident occurred today at about 11.30 am, along Benin-Agbor expressway.

Nwanbuzor, a deputy superintendent of police said: “It is true that Justice Chioma Nwosu was attacked, while the police orderly attached to her, Inspector A. I. Momoh was murdered while the driver of the vehicle was severely injured and was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.